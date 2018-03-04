Gran Turismo Sport Tops an Estimated 3 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 901 Views
The racing game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital - Gran Turismo Sport - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed three million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 30.
Gran Turismo Sport sold 98,559 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 3,034,084 units. It took the game 11 weeks to reach the milestone.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 1,918,425 units sold (63%), compared to 439,009 units sold in the US (14%) and 208,827 units sold in Japan (7%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 412,075 units in the UK, 312,705 units in Germany, and 255,258 units in France.
Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 17, in Europe on October 18 and in Japan on October 19.
It's like people forget that digital sales are a thing, and that the digital attach rate for some PS4 exclusives like UC4 and HZD have been pretty high.
Hopefully the constant updates will give this game strong. Doing pretty good so far though, considering all the criticism.
Strong legs*
- +1
Excellent sales for a glorified prologue
Not bad, it's selling well enough.
This game could've been the killer racing game if the focus was not on multiplayer and really by now it would've sold atleast 5-6 million units, but turning it into an esport game is what made it lose its fans. GT is no longer the premiere racing game series it used to be
I think they learned their lesson, the single player content they're adding is being well received by players, so the next GT will probably have it on day one.
- +2
Comments below voting threshold
Still pretty low compared to GT5 which was at 6M after 10 weeks. The Gran Turismo franchise is in a long but constant decline.
- -6
If it end up selling more than GT6, which is not far from happening, it will break the decline and Sony will probably be happy enough.
- 0
GT6 was a late release in the end of PS3 life cycle. A fair comparison would be with GT5 which was also released 4 years after console launch and in its peak, pretty similar to GTS on PS4.
- 0
You have to take into account that digital wasn't nearly as big as it is now back when GT5 launched.
- +1
Also, you're forgetting something very important: attach rate
GT3, which is the best selling GT game to date, sold 14.98m on a userbase of 157m, while GT5 sold 10.75m on user base of 86m. It's clear that GT5 attach rate is considerably bigger, now imagine how much more GT5 would have sold if it userbase was as big as PS2s.
- 0
Extremely disappointing, even with the insane flash sales, It was 19.99 less than three weeks after release on PSN here, all the bundles for every sku both pro and not. This is terrible.
- -7
this is VGchartz retail estimate. We don't have access to digital sales
- +2
Still. People can down vote me to hell, ya'll know I'm right. The age iof GT is over and that saddens me. I see now why Evolution was shut down and PC2 was hidden on PSN. Too much choice in console sin racing now for GT to reach the numbers it used to, Unless this has legs of steel it might not pass GT6. Hopefully GT7 can garner more success.
- 0
