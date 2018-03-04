Gran Turismo Sport Tops an Estimated 3 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

The racing game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital - Gran Turismo Sport - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed three million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 30.

Gran Turismo Sport sold 98,559 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 3,034,084 units. It took the game 11 weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 1,918,425 units sold (63%), compared to 439,009 units sold in the US (14%) and 208,827 units sold in Japan (7%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 412,075 units in the UK, 312,705 units in Germany, and 255,258 units in France.

Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 17, in Europe on October 18 and in Japan on October 19.

