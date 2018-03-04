Buy an Xbox One X And Get a Free Second Controller - News

Microsoft is giving away a free second Xbox controller to anyone who purchases an Xbox One X. That will save you $59.99 if you were planning on getting another controller.

The Xbox One X is available for $499.

You can grab the deal at the Microsoft Store.

