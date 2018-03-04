New PlayStation Gold Wireless Headsets Out Now - News

Sony has released the new PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset for $99.99. You can purchase the headsets at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.

Here is an overview of the headsets:

The new Gold Wireless headset was designed to deliver enhanced comfort and performance while maintaining the amazing gaming audio experience you’ve come to love.

Refined over-ear cushions and sleek design keep you comfortable for long play sessions. High-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound breathes new life into the urban jungles and alien worlds you explore. Augmented noise-canceling hidden microphones provide crystal clear communication with friends and teammates.

Experience games as the developer intended through the Headset Companion App, with audio modes tuned by developers exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems. Designed to fit seamlessly with PlayStation VR, experience the stunning worlds of VR in comfort and audio immersion like never before.

A Headset for Gamers

Experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise-canceling microphones.

Developed by PlayStation

With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation®4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.

Stylish Comfort/Adaptable Audio

Slip into comfort you can enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Connect wirelessly to your PS4™ systems and home computer using the provided wireless adaptor, or connect to your PlayStation®VR and mobile devices with the included 3.5mm audio cable and take your sound with you.

Designed with PlayStation VR in mind

Explore the incredible worlds of VR with a headset to be worn comfortably along with PlayStation®VR.

Also in the Box

Wireless Adaptor

3.5mm Audio Cable

USB Cable (Type-A to micro-B)

