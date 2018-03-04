Xbox One Combat Tech Controller Shown Off in Unboxing Video - News

Microsoft announced it will release an Xbox One Combat Tech Special Edition controller on March 27 for $69.99.

View an unboxing video of the controller below:

Here is a description of the controller:

Equip yourself with this controller's sleek dark green military design with black, silver, and orange accents, rubberized diamond grip, and Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets. Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles.

You can pre-order the controller here.

