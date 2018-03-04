PUBG Xbox One Update Improves Stability, Fixes Bugs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 357 Views
The Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has received an update that improves the stability of the game and fixes several bugs.
Read the patch notes below:
Gameplay
- Introduced multiple pre-match starting locations in order to optimize both server and game client performance
- Weapons are removed from the starting island prior to the match starting
- Game DVR is now supported for automatic recording of gameplay highlights. This feature must be enabled within the Options / Settings menu.
- We continue to listen to your vehicle feedback and have lowered the damage taken from objects throughout the world such as rocks, trees, and uneven terrain
- Adjusted the sound effects of both water and red-zone bombing
- Party matchmaking is now influenced by the player’s MMR
- Adjusted long-range blood VFX back to the original colors
UI/UX
- Improved visibility of squad member colors (yellow, orange, blue and green)
- Players can use the right thumbstick to rotate their character model during customization
- When customizing character appearance, the D-Pad can be held to switch between menus
- Preview is supported when customizing appearance or creating a new character
Items
- Updated the design of the energy drink
Bug Fixes
- Fixed water sound effects
- Fixed Red Zone disappearing immediately after it starts
- Fixed random character teleportation following initial landing
- Fixed an issue where some doors could not be entered despite appearing open
- Fixed issue of recovery and boost items being able to be used when underwater
- Fixed the character animations when transitioning from jump-prone to standing
- Fixed unexpected character death caused by falling while moving
- Fixed areas of fencing where specific sides could not be penetrated by bullets
- Fixed buildings with missing stairs
- Fixed bug which caused objects to float in the air
- Fixed areas of terrain which were causing player characters to become stuck
- Fixed an issue which prevented team members being displayed following acceptance of an invite
- Fixed the issue of revive being cancelled unintentionally
- Fixed hand animations when reloading/shooting the Kar98 in a prone position
- Fixed the issue limiting peak parachuting speed in FPP mode
- Fixed character animations when moving from prone to entering a vehicle
Optimization / Stability
- Optimized textures, landscapes and buildings throughout the island to improve performance
- Fixed a crash occurring when HDR was enabled
- Fixed a frozen character issue when reconnecting following a crash
- Fixed a crash occurring when the player opened their inventory
- Fixed a crash occurring when the spectated player was using a scope
Localization
- Applied new Russian, Japanese and Chinese (simplified/traditional) fonts
- Japanese only: Adjusted the Katakana font
- Japanese only: Fixed incorrect order of wording during object interactions
- Portuguese only: Fixed the display of height meter when parachuting
Known Issues
- B button incorrectly displayed to cut parachute cable; this should be X
- When viewing the map, the X, Y, and B buttons are fully functional – please be aware that this can cause you to exit the plane or vehicle whilst in motion. Please only use the map button to return to gameplay until this is resolved.
Majority of this was added to fix PC performance a month or two ago. How come console is getting these basic features so late.
