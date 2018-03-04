Angry Birds Dev Rovio Closes London Studio - News

Rovio, the developer behind Angry Birds, has closed its London Studio, announced studio head Mark Sorrell on Twitter.

Itâ€™s with a heavy heart that I tell you the @rovio London Studio is going to close. Sad times for us, but I look back with genuine pride at my time with these talented and kind people. Been quite a ride. pic.twitter.com/EYxO3ZZmaA — Mark Sorrell (@Sorrell) March 2, 2018

Rovio's London Studio opened in January 2017 with seven employees. The developers were working on an MMO based on a new IP.

