New PlayStation Releases This Week - Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition, Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Audio Beats, PS VR — Digital

Bravo Team, PS VR — Digital, Retail

DJMax Respect, PS4 — Digital

Fear Effect Sedna, PS4 — Digital

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition, PS4 — Retail

Frantics, PS4 — Digital

Life is Strange: Before the Storm, PS4 — Retail

Midnight Deluxe, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

North, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

One Eyed Kutkh, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Rangi, PS VR — Digital

Root Double – Before Crime After Days – Xtend Edition, PS Vita — Digital

Scribblenauts Showdown, PS4 — Digital, Retail

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Way of the Passive Fist, PS4 — Digital

