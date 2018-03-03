New PlayStation Releases This Week - Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition, Life is Strange: Before the Storm - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 302 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Audio Beats, PS VR — Digital
- Bravo Team, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- DJMax Respect, PS4 — Digital
- Fear Effect Sedna, PS4 — Digital
- Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition, PS4 — Retail
- Frantics, PS4 — Digital
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm, PS4 — Retail
- Midnight Deluxe, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- North, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- One Eyed Kutkh, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Rangi, PS VR — Digital
- Root Double – Before Crime After Days – Xtend Edition, PS Vita — Digital
- Scribblenauts Showdown, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Way of the Passive Fist, PS4 — Digital
