Far Cry 5 Trailer Gives You the Right to Arm Bears - News

posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Far Cry 5 titled Bill of Rights.

View it below:

"Far Cry 5 just re-wrote your rights. Now you have the right to Arm Bears, the right to Flex Your American Muscle and even the right to Blow $&*% Up!," reads the description of the video.



"With the Far Cry 5 Bill of Rights, it is your chance to join the Resistance and flaunt your best moves as you take on Joseph Seed and his band of cult followers in Hope County, Montana."

Far Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 27.

