Far Cry 5 Trailer Gives You the Right to Arm Bears - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 339 Views
Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Far Cry 5 titled Bill of Rights.
View it below:
"Far Cry 5 just re-wrote your rights. Now you have the right to Arm Bears, the right to Flex Your American Muscle and even the right to Blow $&*% Up!," reads the description of the video.
"With the Far Cry 5 Bill of Rights, it is your chance to join the Resistance and flaunt your best moves as you take on Joseph Seed and his band of cult followers in Hope County, Montana."
Far Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 27.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Waiting for PETA to say some dumb shit about this
They're too busy killing animals.
Every Since Red Alert 3, It's been my dream to go to combat with a Soviet War bear. But Since this is a patriotic American themed game, I have to cross out the Soviet part, but War Bears!!!
It's the best war machine there is!
lol love the weird humour.
Not even released yet and already the GOTY? Impressive!
Not as impressive as if you had been able to arm bears with fricking laser beams attached to their heads, but still...
