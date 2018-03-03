Bethesda E3 2018 Showcase Set for June 10 - News

Bethesda announced it will host a showcase at E3 2018 on June 10.

The doors open at 6:30pm PT / 9:30pm ET and if it is like previous years the showcase will start at 7pm PT.

The showcase will be live streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Bethesda.net.

