Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 2,135 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 365,644 – PS4
Total Lead: 2,383,034 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 14,455,009
PS4 Total Sales: 12,071,975
January 2018 is the 11th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 during the same time frame by 365,644 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently ahead the PlayStation 4 by 2.38 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 14.46 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 12.07 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Looks like a couple of Gold Subscription Nintendo fans are hanging out on this topic.
lol, forgot all about those extra votes you get.
Here have my 2 upvotes!
@jranation lol, tks.
That's a thing?
And how do you know they're Nintendo fans?
Because of the massive downvoting of any comments that might be perceived as anti-Nintendo.
- 0
What if the downvotes are just from anti-Sony entities? Or trolls? Or Putin?
Switch domination!
From the second year April to March, shipments of PS4 were 14.80 million units. Switch shipments from April to December were 12.12 million units. If Switch exceeds, 2.68 million are needed by the end of March.
It would have 13 weeks to do so.
Let's say it sells an average of 200k for those 13 weeks, that would be another 2,600,000 units sold, bringing shipments up to 14.73 million units with just those units sold. If we add whatever shipped units are on shelves, I think Switch shipments from April to March would be 15 million, which is what Nintendo is currently forecasting.
Comments below voting threshold
I really really dislike these comparison charts simply because it ain't apples to apples unless both consoles released during the same month. And plus, PS4 has been killing the sales of the Switch right NOW so even as a far older console the PS4 is currently outselling the Switch (which you would think would not be the case) so in the end....whatever haha.
I was under the impression that traditionally, the sales of a console are strongest in the middle of its lifetime so the PS4 being older is a point in its favor, not against it.
- +9
lol, that's not how it works. The older console is supposed to outsell the newer one. PS4 is entering its peak years. It has a larger software library, bigger price cuts, etc. No console ever sells the best in their 1st year, especially. And even with a 3D Mario and Zelda (which for the record, aren't Nintendo's biggest sellers or platform pushers) it's amazing that it is keeping up so well. It's the fastest selling console in Japan and in the US among other territories, it's going to show out in these types of charts. Has nothing to do with biases, or apples, or anything. Nobody downplayed the PS4 when it was ahead in the same chart, why now?
- +8
I don't remember seeing one single article related to the Switch where StreaK didn't write a comment trying to devaluate the console. I tried, but I can't understand why you spend so much time of your life trying to put a console down.
- +4
PS4 Holiday season is coming. This launch alligned comparison should have a million asterik's.
- -12
It didn't have that asterik when the PS4 was the one with the holiday season and Switch didn't...
- +14
Both already had one holiday season in this comparison, what are you talking about?
- +13
The PS4 already had its first holiday season and is coming up on its second one.
- +15
Even if you start comparison from the beginning of April, PS4 is 500k in lead. By the looks of it, it will lose in next few weeks
- +5
@luccacardoso1: Switch has had a full Holiday, yes, but PS4 released in the middle of November. Still a bit of holiday sales time left under PS4's belt before the 12-month mark.
- -8
@Azuren: the Holiday Season starts November 23rd and ends December 25th. The PS4 launched November 15th. Yes, it has had a full holiday season.
- 0
No, the holiday season does -not- start that late. Geez, who on earth told you that? It'd be an absolute nightmare if everyone only started their holiday shopping near the end of November.
- 0
I wonder why all the positive Switch comments get so many upvotes????
- -13
@StreaK In this thread? I ain't really seeying people praising the Switch, the people getting upvoats are just people correcting the fact about the PS4's holiday.
- +2
There's nothing to correct about Madzz's post, though. PS4 still does have more holiday season left.
- 0
Ok, there's only one month left for us to have a 12-month comparison. And I really doubt that the PS4 will outsell the Switch by almost 2.5 million in its 12th month.
- 0
I don't believe anyone said that it would.
- 0
