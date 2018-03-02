Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Launches for Switch in the West on April 26 - News

Bandai Namco announced Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on April 26.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on April 26. It is currently available worldwide on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

