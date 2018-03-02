Square Enix Releases Teaser Trailer for Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth - News

Square Enix has released a teaser trailer for Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth.

View it below:

It is not known what the trailer is exactly for. Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is a 2006 PSP port of 1999's Valkyrie Profile. It could possibly be a rerelease.

The description for the video reads, "In 2018, the goddess descends." The text in the trailer reads, "You have the right to live. I am a selector of souls. I choose human souls like I’m picking flowers!? What is a Valkyrie!? Am I a god of death?"

Thanks Gematsu.

