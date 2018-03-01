Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Gets Switch Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released the first trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy.



View it below:

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 26 in Japan. It is currently available worldwide on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



