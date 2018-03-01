Rumor: Next Battlefield Called Battlefield V, Set in WWII - News

The next Battlefield game is called Battlefield V, according to sources speaking with VentureBeat. The game will return to World War II for the first time since Battlefield 1943 released in 2009.

According to the sources, Electronic Arts will reveal the game soon and release it before the end of the year. EA had previously stated it planned to release a new Battlefield game in October, however, it wasn't known what the setting of the game was.

