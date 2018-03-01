Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 Possibly Leaked - News

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 may have accidentally been leaked.

The Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Volume 2 comic book listing on Amazon has Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 mentioned in the description.

Read the description below:

Garden Warfare Returns to Neighborville!



Paul Tobin returns to write the official comic book bridge between video games PvZ: GW2 and PvZ: GW3 with Tim Lattie returning to deliver artwork!



Just when you thought Neighborville was safe, the Garden Warfare is back on! Zombies have taken over and forced neighborhood defenders Nate, Patrice, and their fearless plants back on their heels! Not all hope is lost however when an unlikely plant hero comes to the rescue with the fate of Neighborville at stake!

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 launched in February 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

