Attack on Titan 2 Gameplay Trailer Features Krista and Ymir - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released a new gameplay trailer for Attack on Titan 2 that features Krista and Ymir.

View it below:





Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on March 20. In Japan, it will launch on March 15 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles