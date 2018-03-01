Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Official Teaser Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 271 Views
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Jam City have released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming mobile RPG, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.
View it below:
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will launch for iOS and Android in 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Bleh, a turn based mobile Harry Potter. Not my cup of tea so I'll pass. I'd have loved to see an ARPG based Harry Potter game on all 3 consoles and PC.
I would have loved for this to be an Ace Attorney/Professor Layton story driven visual novel puzzle game, possibly with some telltale-esque decision making trown into the mix. Preferably on all consoles. T____T
2 Comments