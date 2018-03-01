God Wars: The Complete Legend Coming to PS4, PSV - News

Kadokawa Games revealed that God Wars: The Complete Legend will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, along with the previously announced Nintendo Switch version, on June 14 in Japan.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

God Wars: The Complete Legend will only get a retail release in the west on the Switch. However, owners of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions of God Wars will get the extra story content from The Complete Legend in a free update on the PlayStation Network.

