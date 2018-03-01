Final Fantasy XIV Update 4.25 Launches March 13 - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced update 4.25 for Final Fantasy XIV will release on Tuesday, March 13 for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

The update will add new area The Forbidden Land of Eureka Anemos.

View screenshots of the update below:

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles