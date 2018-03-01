Galaxy Hotel Announced and Released for PS4 - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Lancarse has announced and released Galaxy Hotel for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in Japan.

View the trailer of the game below:

Players in Galaxy Hotel manage a run-down hotel. The goal is to rebuild the hotel to become the most popular hotel in the galaxy.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles