Clustertruck Gets Switch Gameplay Video - News

posted 11 hours ago

tinyBuild Games has released a new gameplay video of the Nintendo Switch version of Clustertruck.

The footage shown is of the release build that is now in certification. Once an exact release date is known the developer will let everyone know.

