Islabomba Coming to Switch Later This Year - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sons of a Bit announced the puzzle platformer, Islabomba, is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Here is an overview of the game:

The game brings you to IslaBomba, a small island in the middle of the ocean. It’s ruled by King Nasty, a tyrant king who wants to bomb your homeland in order to build his own personal resort. Your mission is to put his bombs out before the spark burns the fuse and they blow everything up.

Control three different characters and complete 200 leves full of puzzles, platforms, enemies and magic. Save IslaBomba!



Key features:

200 levels full of increasingly amazing situations (including ninja doves, huge watermelons and amazing final bosses!)

4 worlds: forest, desert and mountain peaks… Plus a secret area.

3 different main characters with unique skills, which you’ll have to combine in real time to solve puzzles and defeat your enemies.

Stunning, colorful graphics.

A crazy, hilarious storyline.

