PS4 Has Sold Nearly 6.5 Million Units in Japan in 4 Years - News

/ 1,196 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The PlayStation 4 launched four years ago in Japan on February 22, 2014. The console in its first four years has managed to sell 6,485,416 units lifetime in the country, according to Media Create.

That would put sales of the console at 2,083,974 units in the last 12 months in Japan.

The PlayStation 4 sold 1,143,542 units in its first year, 1,364,681 in its second year and 1,893,219 units in its third.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles