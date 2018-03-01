PS4 Has Sold Nearly 6.5 Million Units in Japan in 4 Years - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,196 Views

The PlayStation 4 launched four years ago in Japan on February 22, 2014. The console in its first four years has managed to sell 6,485,416 units lifetime in the country, according to Media Create.

That would put sales of the console at 2,083,974 units in the last 12 months in Japan.

The PlayStation 4 sold 1,143,542 units in its first year, 1,364,681 in its second year and 1,893,219 units in its third. 

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments

Zach808
Zach808 (9 hours ago)

Damn, I remember after the first year I thought it was a flop in Japan. Seems to only be picking up speed, though. They really turned it around.

  • +8
Errorist76
Errorist76 (4 hours ago)

And after last gen people thought home consoles were dead in Japan.

  • +6
Kerotan
Kerotan (11 hours ago)

Beast mode. Outpacing ps3 easily

  • +6
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (7 hours ago)

That'll happen when you start off at half the price...

  • +1
Kerotan
Kerotan (3 hours ago)

It also makes infinitely more profit then ps3. Super beast mode.

  • +2
Kemono
Kemono (7 hours ago)

What would be first: 6m PS4 or 100k X1?

  • +5
Sixteenvolt420
Sixteenvolt420 (3 hours ago)

6M PS4.

  • +4
BraLoD
BraLoD (7 hours ago)

Keeps selling more and more, nice. 2M a year seems like a healthy target.

  • +5
ps_wiro
ps_wiro (7 hours ago)

That PS4!

  • +5
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (2 hours ago)

PS4 will surpass PS3 in every front it seems.

  • +1