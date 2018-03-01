For The King Leaves Steam Early Access in April, Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One in Early 2019 - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer IronOak Games announced the rogue-like RPG, For The King, is coming out of Steam Early Access in April. It will also release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fahrul is in chaos.



With nowhere left to turn and stretched beyond her means, the queen has put out a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and help stem the tide of impending doom. Set off with your make-shift party, either single player, local, or online co-op. Choose to split your party up and cover more ground, or stick together for protection. A sound strategy can mean the difference between life and death.



For The King is a challenging blend of Strategy, JRPG Combat, and Roguelike elements. Each play through is made unique with procedural maps, quests, and events. Brave the relentless elements, fight the wicked creatures, sail the seas and delve into the dark underworld. None before you have returned from their journey. Will you be the one to put an end to the Chaos?



Fight and die as a party in fast paced and brutal turn-based combat using a unique slot system for attacks and special abilities. Find and gather herbs for your trusty pipe to heal your wounds and cure your maladies. Set up safe camps or brave the horrors that nightfall brings.



Just remember adventurer, you do this not for the riches or fame but for your village, for your realm, For The King!

