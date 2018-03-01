Don’t Starve Mega Pack Physical Release Coming to PS4, Xbox One in April - News

Developer Klei Entertainment and publisher 505 Games have announced Don’t Starve Mega Pack is getting a physical release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 17 in North America and April 20 and in Europe.

View the trailer below:

The Mega Pack includes two full games and all Don't Starve DLC:

Don’t Starve: Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition (DLC)

Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition (DLC)

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition

PLUS Custom Controller Skin

