Developer Klei Entertainment and publisher 505 Games have announced Don’t Starve Mega Pack is getting a physical release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 17 in North America and April 20 and in Europe.
View the trailer below:
The Mega Pack includes two full games and all Don't Starve DLC:
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition (DLC)
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition (DLC)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- PLUS Custom Controller Skin
