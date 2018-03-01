Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia Tops 1 Million Downloads in the West - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Square Enix announced Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia has topped one million downloads in North America and Europe since it launched at the end of January.





Here is a list of upcoming updates over the next month:

Story Update: Chapter 6 – Players can now recruit Final Fantasy V’s Galuf, Final Fantasy X’s Wakka, and Final Fantasy XI’s Shantotto in this brand new chapter of the Opera Omnia story.

– Players can now recruit Final Fantasy V’s Galuf, Final Fantasy X’s Wakka, and Final Fantasy XI’s Shantotto in this brand new chapter of the Opera Omnia story. Armor Token Exchange – Starting March 4, players can obtain Armor Tokens from limited-time character events and exchange the currency for 5-star armor. The Armor Token Exchange will initially feature armor for Warrior of Light, Cloud, Yuna, and many more.

– Starting March 4, players can obtain Armor Tokens from limited-time character events and exchange the currency for 5-star armor. The Armor Token Exchange will initially feature armor for Warrior of Light, Cloud, Yuna, and many more. Character Event: Balthier – Players can recruit the iconic sky pirate from Final Fantasy XII and also obtain equipment specific for this newly added ally.

– Players can recruit the iconic sky pirate from Final Fantasy XII and also obtain equipment specific for this newly added ally. Artifacts – Beginning March 4, players can obtain and enhance Artifacts from character event Co-op Quests to grant passive abilities to characters.

– Beginning March 4, players can obtain and enhance Artifacts from character event Co-op Quests to grant passive abilities to characters. “World of Illusions: Carbuncle’s Treasures” – Through March 12, players can enter this limited-time dungeon and collect items to power up characters and equipment.

– Through March 12, players can enter this limited-time dungeon and collect items to power up characters and equipment. Reward Bonuses from Daily Quests – Players can receive double the normal rewards when clearing daily cycle quests through March 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT.

– Players can receive double the normal rewards when clearing daily cycle quests through March 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT. New Weekly Draw – Through March 7, a new weekly draw featuring Vaan, Firion, and Yang will provide an increased chance of obtaining these characters’ weapons.

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia is available now for iOS and Android.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles