World Neverland: Daily Life in the Elnea Kingdom Launches for Switch on March 15 - News

Developer Althi announced World Neverland: Daily Life in the Elnea Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia on March 15 for $29.99 / €29.99 / AUD $45.00 / 3,700 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

Enjoy your life in an open world as you see fit. Explore, fight, harvest, love, marry, parent — a truly laid-back gaming experience that is sure to bring a smile to your face. A living and breathing fantastical world awaits you within a game console.

Forests and rivers, farms, pastures, mines, schools, churches, and an imperial castle… all fully realized and explorable! But that’s not all… the lives of the residents there are fully simulated in spectacular detail! Interacting with the residents of the world using real communication may even make you think that you’re playing an MMORPG. You could fall in love, get married, and have a child… then pass on your legacy to your child and continue playing.

One lifetime in this world offers a completely unique storyline each time you play. An experience that transcends conventional games, becoming a cherished memory that you’ll hold in your heart forever.

About the World Neverland Series

Since the release of the first title in the series (“Olerud Kingdom Stories”) in Japan in 1997, the hit series has gone on to sell over 500,000 total units on home consoles. Elnea Kingdom is both the latest title in the series and the first to be localized and released in English.

A completely simulated society populated with unique citizens is brought to life thanks to a proprietary system patented in Japan that simulates a virtual game world, allowing players to enjoy a life in the kingdom to call their own. Players grow old with the other citizens in the game and eventually succumb to old age, but all is not lost! The game continues as players assume control of one of their children as a new player character, creating an endless gaming experience spanning multiple generations.

