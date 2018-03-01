The Trail: Frontier Challenge Out Now for Switch in Europe, Launches March 8 in North America - News

posted 50 minutes ago

Kongregate announced the adventure simulation game The Trail: Frontier Challenge is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Europe. It will launch in North America on March 8.

View the Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Are you ready to discover the undiscovered? Are you ready to climb the tallest mountains, wear the finest clothes, and earn a fortune beyond compare?

Then welcome to the New World! Welcome to The Trail: Frontier Challenge!

Join pioneers from across land and sea in an epic journey across an undiscovered country! Walk down the single track path of destiny at a calm and measured pace! Get out there and make your mark upon the world, adventurer!

And you are not alone in your travels! Every person you meet on The Trail is another player who will trade with you at campfires located along the way.

Settle down in the town of Eden Falls

Join other players and form your very own community! Make your house a home with a wide variety of furnishings, get your very own pet dog to accompany you wherever you go, and upgrade your house to be the envy of all your neighbors!

Trade and share with other players to expand your town for the benefit of all. Grow together, work together, and one day, perhaps you might even become mayor!

Race, collect and compete in a variety of fun challenges

Choose from five professions (Lumberjack, Hunter, Cook, Tailor, and Explorer)

Earn skill points and level up in your chosen profession to become a Master!

Learn to craft increasingly valuable items and amass a fortune

Customize your style with a variety of outfits and clothing items

Fill your backpack on The Trail, but be careful! Those who take too much can end up collapsing and losing precious items!

