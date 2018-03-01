Check Out 10 Minutes of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gameplay - News

Bandai Namco has released a 10 minute long gameplay video of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom that features Tani.



Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

