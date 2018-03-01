Drake of the 99 Dragons Launches March 6 for Steam - News

Publisher Majesco announced Drake of the 99 Dragons will launch on Windows PC via Steam on March 6. The game originally launched for the Xbox in 2003.

Here is an overview of the game:

The 99 Dragons Clan has been murdered. Even worse, the ancient artifact they guard, stolen. With its power, one can trap the souls of the living and resurrect those who have crossed over. As Drake, a member of the 99 Dragons, you have been mysteriously brought back from the dead to right these wrongs. Using supernatural weapons, martial arts and firearms galore, you will exact furious, brutal revenge and reclaim the artifact before it becomes the ultimate weapon of evil.

Key Features:

3D action-shooter visualized in an animated Batman™ style environment

Five seamless game stages with 25 intense missions intertwined with 30 characters in an in-depth storyline

Discover the secrets of the “Undying Dragon” and the 3000-year old conflict of rival supernatural forces

Choose from an array of firearms, short and long blade close combat weapons and thrown melee weapons

Go into slow motion or Freeze Motion™ mode

Utilize ancestral powers to summon a large ethereal dragon to fight at your side

Run up walls and back flip off them while firing your guns in any direction

Feed on the souls of the dead to replenish your health

