Publisher Graffiti Games Formed, 3 Titles Announced - News

Recently formed independent publisher Graffiti Games has announced it will fund and publish three new titles from 13AM Games, Serenity Forge, and Space Mace Games.

The three games will release in 2018 for "various platforms."

Here is an overview of the three games:

Unannounced Title from 13 AMGames

13AM Games is the studio behind the award-winning title, Runbow. Follow Graffiti to learn about the unannounced title in the near future.

The King’s Bird from Serenity Forge

Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant, and discover the truth about your freedom. The King’s Bird is an artistic, momentum-based game that seamlessly combines precision-platforming with physics-based gliding.

Key Features:

New yet easily accessible take on the precision-platforming genre

Dynamic background music and sounds that change based on your movements

Text-less narrative told through visuals in motion

Five unique worlds to explore, full of vibrance and colorful silhouettes, with inspirations from ancient Mayan, Southeast

Asian, and Roman cultures

Joggernauts from Space Mace Games

Joggernauts is a cooperative auto-runner party game for 2-4 players where you try not to kill your friends. Take turns (probably failing) to lead your team through deceptively difficult color-coded platforming levels. Help the alien athletics team find all of their missing trophies. Yell colors at your friends. People who love Bit.Trip Runner, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Space Team, or even Bop It should be right at home in this tricky multiplayer game!

Key Features:

2 to 4 player couch co-op local multiplayer

Shouting colors at your friends

Unique switch-to-front teleportation mechanic

Color-coded cooperative puzzles

Arcade autorunner-style action platforming

Deceptively difficult level designs (not procedural or endless)

100 percent completion challenges

Unlockable characters

Alien worlds

