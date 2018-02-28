Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,741 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 98,959 – Switch
Total Lead: 2,028,377 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 14,455,009
Wii Total Sales: 12,426,632
January 2018 is the 11th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch has grown its lead over the Wii. The Switch outsold the Wii by 98,959 units. The Switch is currently ahead of the Wii by 2.03 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 14.46 million units, while the Wii sold 12.43 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
As long as new Nintendo dedicated handhelds are out of the picture, expect this to keep up.
Pretty sure Switch is the only sort of handheld we will see in the next 6 year period
- +17
Pretty sure Switch is the only sort of handheld we will see in the next 6 year period
- +19
Pretty sure Switch is the only sort of handheld we will see in the next 6 year period
- +19
Are you pretty sure Switch is the only sort of handheld we will see in the next 6 years period?
- +10
Cool,but have you considered that he is pretty sure Switch is the only sort of handheld we will see in the next 6 year period?
- +3
Does Nintendo knows that's Pretty sure Switch is the only sort on handheld we will see in the next 6 year period?
- +2
Lmao guys my bad i have no idea how it posted 3 times i just refreshed the screen with my phone and it posted lol. Sorry :x
- 0
Lmao guys my bad i have no idea how it posted 3 times i just refreshed the screen with my phone and it posted lol. Sorry :x
- 0
Ok WHAT that wasn't intented. I am TERRIFIED now i will never post here again.
- 0
Something tells me you aren't sorry :x
- +1
I reported myself i have no idea what is going on :x
- 0
Very impressive. :D
These two will switch leads (no pun intended) for the foreseeable future. Wii is about to enter its second holiday season, where it will take the lead back for the next little while.
Very impressive indeed. What are the biggest Wii games coming up?
Mario Galaxy was 2007, that's the biggest. Other games 2nd year are Metroid Prime 3, Super Paper Mario, Mario Party 8. Galaxy will life Wii up, but we don't know what Switch is getting in November just yet.
- +1
Metroid Prime 3, Super Paper Mario and Mario Party 8 are already released in these charts, although Metroid Prime 3 is America-only. Not that it matters in terms of sales.
Month 12 for Wii is empty, month 13 is Super Mario Galaxy. The charts come with the caveat that Wii's month 1 is America-only. Launched in mid-November 2006 in America. Japanese and European launches followed in early December 2006, so their sales do not appear until month 2 in the charts.
In any case, month 12 is October 2007 for Wii, so Wii is going into its holiday season while Switch's month 12 is February 2018. It will be easy for Wii to take the lead back in the next three months. Its LTD through month 14 should be above 19m which Switch isn't going to match with February, March and April sales. If Switch sold 1m units in each of those three months, it would still only reach 17.5m.
Looking further ahead, Wii had Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Mario Kart Wii and Wii Fit in the months 15-20 (January-June 2008). Switch's months 15-20 will be May-October 2018, so Wii will keep a lead. It's only in the months immediately afterwards where Switch can take the lead back, because holiday sales are bound to beat summer months. Obviously, another few months later, this situation gets flipped again.
- +1
4 Comments