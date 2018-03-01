PlayStation Plus Games for March Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 49 minutes ago / 1,291 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for March for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR.
Sony also announced it will stop supporting PlayStation Plus games on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita on March 8, 2019.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4:
- Bloodborne
- Ratchet & Clank
Probably the best month they've done yet, I already own And finished Rachet and Clank but what a game for anybody who hasn't played it. And I Havnt played Bloodbourne yet but loved the other souls games which it takes from.
HOLY SHIEEEEEET SONY DROPPIN DAAA BOOOMB
Probably the greatest lineup ever - for either Plus or Gold.
Bought Bloodborne recently but im ok with that cause the game's so good i wouldve wanted the physical anyways. But this is a great month!!
Maybe From Software about to release Bloodborne II trailer and wants more people to jump into the Bloodborne train.
I already own Bloodborne, but REALLY looking forward to Ratchet & Clank, and even Mighty No. 9 too... I must say, this might actually be the best Plus month in a LONG time! :o
Great month but I own 3/5 of the free games. :'D
Best month for PS4 owners to date.
holy banana's great month, have both games but for people who don't, oh boy!
Sony Sweetening up the PS4-games before dropping monthly games for PS3 and PS Vita.
Wow I am impressed
Looks like the Soulsborne community needs to organize a Return to Yharnam event soon.
Very very good month!!
Hard to argue that this might be the best single month for many PS Plus owners. I didn't have any of these games. But I know what I'll be playing in a few days. =p
