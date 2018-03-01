PlayStation Plus Games for March Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 49 minutes ago

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for March for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR.

Sony also announced it will stop supporting PlayStation Plus games on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita on March 8, 2019.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4:

  • Bloodborne
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Claire: Extended Cut
  • Bombing Busters
PlayStation 3:
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Legend of Kay
PlayStation Vita:
  • Claire: Extended Cut
  • Bombing Busters

14 Comments

StokedUp
StokedUp (11 hours ago)

Probably the best month they've done yet, I already own And finished Rachet and Clank but what a game for anybody who hasn't played it. And I Havnt played Bloodbourne yet but loved the other souls games which it takes from.

  • +17
ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (11 hours ago)

HOLY SHIEEEEEET SONY DROPPIN DAAA BOOOMB

  • +15
Kbbm824
Kbbm824 (11 hours ago)

Probably the greatest lineup ever - for either Plus or Gold.

  • +14
V-r0cK
V-r0cK (12 hours ago)

Bought Bloodborne recently but im ok with that cause the game's so good i wouldve wanted the physical anyways. But this is a great month!!

  • +10
Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (7 hours ago)

Maybe From Software about to release Bloodborne II trailer and wants more people to jump into the Bloodborne train.

  • +5
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (6 hours ago)

I already own Bloodborne, but REALLY looking forward to Ratchet & Clank, and even Mighty No. 9 too... I must say, this might actually be the best Plus month in a LONG time! :o

  • +2
axumblade
axumblade (8 hours ago)

Great month but I own 3/5 of the free games. :'D

  • +2
BraLoD
BraLoD (8 hours ago)

Best month for PS4 owners to date.

  • +2
malistix1985
malistix1985 (9 hours ago)

holy banana's great month, have both games but for people who don't, oh boy!

  • +1
Mnementh
Mnementh (10 hours ago)

Sony Sweetening up the PS4-games before dropping monthly games for PS3 and PS Vita.

  • +1
bettergetdave
bettergetdave (4 hours ago)

Wow I am impressed

  • 0
Azuren
Azuren (5 hours ago)

Looks like the Soulsborne community needs to organize a Return to Yharnam event soon.

  • 0
H3ADShOt3
H3ADShOt3 (6 hours ago)

Very very good month!!

  • 0
Hiku
Hiku (9 hours ago)

Hard to argue that this might be the best single month for many PS Plus owners. I didn't have any of these games. But I know what I'll be playing in a few days. =p

  • 0