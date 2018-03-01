PlayStation Plus Games for March Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for March for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR.

Sony also announced it will stop supporting PlayStation Plus games on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita on March 8, 2019.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4:

Bloodborne

Ratchet & Clank

Mighty No. 9

Claire: Extended Cut

Bombing Busters

PlayStation 3:

Mighty No. 9

Legend of Kay PlayStation Vita: Claire: Extended Cut

Bombing Busters

