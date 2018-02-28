Monster Hunter: World Remains Atop Japanese Charts - News

Monster Hunter: World (PS4) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts for another week with sales of 53,982 units, according to Media Create for the week ending February 25.

Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 46,411 units. Metal Gear Survive (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 31,359 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 39,696 units. The PS4 sold 34,775 units, the 3DS sold 11,236 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 5,017 units and Xbox One sold 274 units.

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 53,982 (1,890,273) [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/22/18) – 46,411 (New) [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami, 02/21/18) – 31,359 (New) [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (Marvelous, 02/22/18) – 24,118 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 19,501 (2,062,345) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 17,259 (1,363,646) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,252 (883,780) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 11,639 (1,626,145) [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 8,959 (147,634) [PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka De Ultimate (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Temo, 02/22/18) – 8,833 (New) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 8,634 (151,225) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 8,614 (1,566,656) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 6,027 (94,631) [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 5,443 (14,975) [PS4] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 5,336 (41,378) [PSV] Tokimeki Restaurant: Project Tristars (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/22/18) – 4,319 (New) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 4,271 (165,894) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,215 (403,972) [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 3,992 (92,935) [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II (Limited Edition and Bundle Versions Included) (EA, 11/14/17) – 3,898 (89,486)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

