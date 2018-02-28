Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition on Origin Includes The Sims 4 Costumes - News

Square Enix announced if you purchase Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition on Origin from March 6 to May 1 you will receive The Sims 4 Llama Suit and Pumbob outfit for Noctis in the campaign.



User who pre-order the game from Origin will also receive a bonus Final Fantasy XV Decal Selection. It contains several decals for the Regalia car.





Owners of The Sims 4 will also be able to download a crowned prince Noctis Lucis Caelum outfit for their avatars.



Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will launch on March 6.

