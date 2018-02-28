Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Launches March 27 - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have announced Injustice 2 Legendary Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on March 27.

The game includes all DLC characters: Darkseid, Red Hood, Starfire, Sub-Zero, Black Manta, Raiden, Hellboy, Atom, Enchantress and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It also includes the premiere skins from the Ultimate Edition: Power Girl, John Stewart Green Lantern, Reverse-Flash, Grid and Black Lightning each with unique looks, voices, and dialogue.





The tutorial in the game has been expanded with the Learn Hub. The character level cap has been increased to 30 and a new Augment Slot is available at level 30. New Gear for all characters have also been added.

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles