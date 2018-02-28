Horizon: Zero Dawn Turns 1, Sales Top 7.6 Million Units Worldwide - News

/ 378 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Today marks one year since Horizon: Zero Dawn hit store shelves.

Guerrilla Games has announced the game has sold more than 7.6 million units worldwide. This makes it the best-selling new first-party franchise launch on the PlayStation 4 as of February 28.

"We had huge ambition for Horizon: Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind blowing," said Guerrilla Games' co-founder and managing director Hermen Hulst.

"Since launch, millions of players have joined Aloy on a quest to discover the secrets of the old ones. We hope they enjoy playing Horizon: Zero Dawn as much as we enjoyed making it."

The developer will release tomorrow on the PlayStation Store a free bundle of PlayStation 4 avatars, as well as a PlayStation 4 theme.

Horizon Zero: Dawn Complete Edition is available for 30 percent off through March 6. PlayStation Plus subscribers can get it for 35 percent off. The Modern Icons Aloy statue will also be 25 percent off for the entire month of March.

Horizon: Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 28, in Europe on March 1 and in Japan on March 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles