Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.13 Released

posted 11 hours ago

Polyphony Digital has released update 1.13 for Gran Turismo Sport. The update requires 2.698 GB of free space.

The update adds 12 new cars, three new events for GT League, and a new round to the Sunday Cup, the Clubman Cup, the Premium Sports League, and the Porsche Cup.

The new GT League events are Stars & Stripes for The Beginner League, while the Amateur League gets the Vision Gran Turismo Trophy, and the Professional League receives the F1500 Championship.

Here is the list of new cars:

Alpine A110 1600 S ’72 (N 100)

Alpine A110 Première Édition ’17 (N 300)

Audi R 8 4.2 FSI R tronic ’07 (N 400)

De Tomaso Pantera ’71 (N 300)

Dodge Challenger R/T ’70 (N 400)

Ford Mustang Mach 1 ’71 (N 300)

Gran Turismo F1500T-A (Gr. X)

Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 ’11 (N 700)

Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car ’16 (Gr. X)

Subaru Falken Tire/Turn 14 Distribution BRZ ’17 (Gr.X)

Toyota SUPRA 3.0 GT Turbo A ’88 (N 300)

Toyota MR 2 GT-S ’97 (N 200)

