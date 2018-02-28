Activision Teases More Remastered Games for 2018 - News

Activision in a form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission may have teased that it plans to release more remastered versions of its games.

"We expect to release World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and our latest Call of Duty game in the second half of 2018," reads the form.

"In addition, we expect to deliver ongoing content for our various franchises, including expansion packs for Hearthstone and Destiny 2, in-game events for Overwatch, and map packs for Call of Duty: WWII, as well as releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP. We also expect to release at least two new mobile titles during 2018, including a social casino game from King.

"We will also continue to invest in new opportunities, including new titles across our platforms, and continue to build on our advertising and esports initiatives."

There is currently a rumor that Activision will Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster in the third quarter of 2018.

