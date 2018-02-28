Activision Teases More Remastered Games for 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,352 Views
Activision in a form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission may have teased that it plans to release more remastered versions of its games.
"We expect to release World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and our latest Call of Duty game in the second half of 2018," reads the form.
"In addition, we expect to deliver ongoing content for our various franchises, including expansion packs for Hearthstone and Destiny 2, in-game events for Overwatch, and map packs for Call of Duty: WWII, as well as releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP. We also expect to release at least two new mobile titles during 2018, including a social casino game from King.
"We will also continue to invest in new opportunities, including new titles across our platforms, and continue to build on our advertising and esports initiatives."
There is currently a rumor that Activision will Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster in the third quarter of 2018.
Thanks DualShockers.
So many people would LOVE the original Spyro trilogy to be remade/remastered just like the Crash N.Sane Trilogy... me too actually, get on it Activision! ... And while you're at it, maybe Crash Team Racing?
Maybe Spyro Trilogy for Ps4 and Crash N.Sane Trilogy for Pc and Switch? as rumors had said.
I'd honestly love both for PC and . Switch
Spyro all day lol
Heyy, I wouldn't mind a Black Ops ! remastered, that'd be amazing!!
I want a spyro trilogy on ns xbone and ps4 I didnt grow up in the 90s i played some of his games on the Ds and GBA and gc
Activision? One of the four evil names. So I guess we should expect loot boxes and other such micro-transactions in those remasters?
Is this generation all about remasters? Are brand new games a foreign concept now?
- -9
I suppose if I hadn't been a child of the 80's or a teenager of the 90's, I'd think it was cool too. I mean, after all, this is all they know. Such a shame.
- -11
The games that deserve a remaster don't happen
So you think crash and spyro don't deserve remasters? What games in your opinion deserve a remaster?
Only on XBOne..
In twenty years, twenty-somethings are going to look back at this era and laugh their asses off. "Yeah... back when people use to not only buy the same games twice or three times but actually BEG for the privilege to do so".
- -13
Oh my, the negativity is palpable
- 0
