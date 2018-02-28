Activision Teases More Remastered Games for 2018 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,352 Views

Activision in a form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission may have teased that it plans to release more remastered versions of its games.

"We expect to release World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and our latest Call of Duty game in the second half of 2018," reads the form.

 

"In addition, we expect to deliver ongoing content for our various franchises, including expansion packs for Hearthstone and Destiny 2, in-game events for Overwatch, and map packs for Call of Duty: WWII, as well as releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP. We also expect to release at least two new mobile titles during 2018, including a social casino game from King.

"We will also continue to invest in new opportunities, including new titles across our platforms, and continue to build on our advertising and esports initiatives."

There is currently a rumor that Activision will Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster in the third quarter of 2018.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


9 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (10 hours ago)

So many people would LOVE the original Spyro trilogy to be remade/remastered just like the Crash N.Sane Trilogy... me too actually, get on it Activision! ... And while you're at it, maybe Crash Team Racing?

  • +14
Shikamo
Shikamo (8 hours ago)

Maybe Spyro Trilogy for Ps4 and Crash N.Sane Trilogy for Pc and Switch? as rumors had said.

  • +13
Chazore
Chazore (2 hours ago)

I'd honestly love both for PC and . Switch

  • 0
PortisheadBiscuit
PortisheadBiscuit (11 hours ago)

Spyro all day lol

  • +5
adisababa
adisababa (8 hours ago)

Heyy, I wouldn't mind a Black Ops ! remastered, that'd be amazing!!

  • +2
xboxonefan
xboxonefan (5 hours ago)

I want a spyro trilogy on ns xbone and ps4 I didnt grow up in the 90s i played some of his games on the Ds and GBA and gc

  • 0

Comments below voting threshold

TheBird
TheBird (3 hours ago)

If there ain't a COD remaster of atleast MW2 or BO1, then no one gives a shit.

  • -5
CrazyGamer2017
CrazyGamer2017 (5 hours ago)

Activision? One of the four evil names. So I guess we should expect loot boxes and other such micro-transactions in those remasters?

  • -6
ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (8 hours ago)

Is this generation all about remasters? Are brand new games a foreign concept now?

  • -9
  • -11
ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (5 hours ago)

The games that deserve a remaster don't happen

  • -2
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (4 hours ago)

So you think crash and spyro don't deserve remasters? What games in your opinion deserve a remaster?

  • +2
Errorist76
Errorist76 (3 hours ago)

Only on XBOne..

  • 0
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (10 hours ago)

In twenty years, twenty-somethings are going to look back at this era and laugh their asses off. "Yeah... back when people use to not only buy the same games twice or three times but actually BEG for the privilege to do so".

  • -13
PortisheadBiscuit
PortisheadBiscuit (2 hours ago)

Oh my, the negativity is palpable

  • 0