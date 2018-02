US PlayStation Store Critics’ Choice Sale Discounts Games Up to 40% Off - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment America is running a Critic's Choice Sale on the US PlayStation Store discounting games up to 40 percent off until Tuesday, March 6 at 8am PT.

Here is the list of games discounted:

Platform Title Sale Price PS Plus Price Original Price PS4 ARMELLO – DELUXE BUNDLE $19.99 $11.99 $39.99 PS4 ASASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – GOLD EDITION $76.99 $66.99 $99.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $46.19 $40.19 $59.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – DELUXE EDITION $53.89 $46.89 $69.99 PS4 AXIOM VERGE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 BANNER SAGA COMPLETE PACK WITH SURVIVAL MODE $22.79 $18.99 $37.99 PS4 BATTLE CHASERS: NIGHTWAR $20.99 $17.99 $29.99 PS4 BATTLEFIELD 1 – REVOLUTION EDITION $29.99 $19.79 $59.99 PS4 BATTLEFIELD 1 AND TITANFALL 2 – ULTIMATE EDITIONS $39.99 $19.99 $79.99 PS4 BATTLEFIELD 1 PREMIUM PASS $24.99 $14.99 $49.99 PS4 BLAZBLUE: CENTRAL FICTION $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 PS4 BULLY $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 CALL OF DUTY: WWII $47.99 $38.99 $59.99 PS4 CRASH BANDICOOT N. SANE TRILOGY $29.99 $23.99 $39.99 PS4 CRYPT OF THE NECRODANCER $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 PS4 DARKEST DUNGEON $12.49 $9.99 $24.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 $41.99 $32.99 $59.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 – DIGITAL DELUXE $79.99 $59.99 $99.99 PS4 DESTINY 2 – GAME + EXPANSION PASS BUNDLE $71.99 $53.99 $89.99 PS4 DIRT 4 $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 PS4 DYING LIGHT $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 DYING LIGHT: THE FOLLOWING – ENHANCED EDITION $17.99 $14.99 $29.99 PS4 ECHO $16.74 $14.24 $24.99 PS4 ENTER THE GUNGEON $8.99 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 F1 2017 $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 PS4 FOR HONOR $25.79 $19.79 $59.99 PS4 FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION $32.19 $25.19 $69.99 PS4 FOR HONOR GOLD EDITION $49.99 $39.99 $99.99 PS4 GRAN TURISMO SPORT $38.99 $32.99 $59.99 PS4 GRAN TURISMO SPORT DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $55.99 $47.99 $79.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO III $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO ONLINE MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD $94.99 $84.99 $99.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & GREAT WHITE SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $56.99 $49.39 $75.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO: THE TRILOGY $20.99 $17.49 $34.99 PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO: VICE CITY $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 GRAVITY RUSH 2 $21.99 $17.99 $39.99 PS4 GTAV AND CRIMINAL ENTERPRIZE STARTER PACK BUNDLE $67.99 $59.49 $84.99 PS4 GTAV STARTER PACK & MEGALODON SHARK CARD BUNDLE $115.49 $100.49 $149.99 PS4 GTAV STARTER PACK & WHALE SHARK CARD BUNDLE $101.99 $89.99 $119.99 PS4 GTAV STARTER PACK AND GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD BUNDLE $79.99 $69.99 $99.99 PS4 GUILTY GEAR XRD REV 2 $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE $23.99 $20.99 $29.99 PS4 HORIZON ZERO DAWN COMPLETE EDITION $34.99 $32.49 $49.99 PS4 ICEY $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 INSIDE $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 INSIDE & LIMBO BUNDLE $11.99 $8.99 $29.99 PS4 KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ANNIVERSARY EDITION $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 L.A. NOIRE $33.99 $29.99 $39.99 PS4 LIMBO $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS4 LINELIGHT $4.99 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 MANHUNT $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 MARVEL VS CAPCOM INFINITE CHARACTER PASS $23.99 $20.99 $29.99 PS4 MARVEL VS CAPCOM INFINITE DELUXE EDITION $53.99 $44.99 $89.99 PS4 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE PREMIUM COSTUME PASS $23.99 $20.99 $29.99 PS4 MAX PAYNE $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $13.99 $11.99 $19.99 PS4 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR SEASON PASS $17.49 $14.99 $24.99 PS4 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR $47.99 $44.99 $49.99 PS4 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR GOLD EDITION $79.99 $74.99 $89.99 PS4 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR SILVER EDITION $63.99 $59.99 $69.99 PS4 MORTAL KOMBAT X KLASSIC PACK 2 $2.39 $1.99 $3.99 PS4 MORTAL KOMBAT X KOMBAT PACK $5.99 $4.99 $9.99 PS4 MORTAL KOMBAT X KOMBAT PACK 2 $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 MORTAL KOMBAT X XL PACK $14.99 $12.49 $24.99 PS4 MORTAL KOMBAT XL $17.99 $14.99 $19.99 PS4 MOTO RACER 4 $15.99 $9.99 $39.99 PS4 NEX MACHINA $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 PS4 NIDHOGG 2 $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 NIOH – THE COMPLETE EDITION $29.99 $24.99 $49.99 PS4 OKAMI HD $14.99 $13.99 $19.99 PS4 OXENFREE $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 OXENFREE BUNDLE: GAME + DYNAMIC THEME $7.69 $5.49 $21.99 PS4 OXENFREE BUNDLE: GAME + DYNAMIC THEME + AVATARS $8.39 $5.99 $23.99 PS4 PREY $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS4 PYRE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD $26.99 $23.99 $29.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD GOLD EDITION $44.99 $39.99 $49.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD SEASON PASS $23.99 $20.99 $29.99 PS4 ROCK OF AGES 2 $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 ROCK OF AGES 2 CLASSIC BUNDLE $13.99 $11.99 $19.99 PS4 SFV: ARCADE DELUXE EDITION $59.49 $55.99 $69.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $53.99 $44.99 $89.99 PS4 SPORTSFRIENDS $5.24 — $14.99 PS4 STEEP WINTER GAMES EDITION $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 STEEP WINTER GAMES GOLD EDITION $47.99 $39.99 $79.99 PS4 STREET FIGHTER V – DELUXE V2 $31.99 $29.99 $39.99 PS4 SUNDERED $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDS – SEASON PASS $8.99 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 TEKKEN 7 $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 TEKKEN 7 – DELUXE EDITION $55.24 $46.74 $84.99 PS4 TESO: MORROWIND BUNDLE $20.09 — $29.99 PS4 TESO: MORROWIND COLLECTOR’S EDITION BUNDLE $26.79 — $39.99 PS4 THE BRIDGE $3.39 $2.39 $9.99 PS4 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: MORROWIND COLLECTOR’S ED. UPGRADE $20.09 — $29.99 PS4 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: MORROWIND UPGRADE $13.39 — $19.99 PS4 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM SPECIAL EDITION $29.99 — $39.99 PS4 THE FLAME IN THE FLOOD: COMPLETE EDITION $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS4 THE INNER WORLD $8.99 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV: 4 CHARACTER BUNDLE PACK $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 THE LAST OF US REMASTERED $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 THE METRONOMICON: SLAY THE DANCE FLOOR $13.99 $11.99 $19.99 PS4 THE TOWN OF LIGHT $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 THE WARRIORS $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 PS4 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS4 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – BLOOD AND WINE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 PS4 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – HEARTS OF STONE $5.99 $4.99 $9.99 PS4 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT EXPANSION PASS $14.99 $12.49 $24.99 PS4 THREE FOURTHS HOME: EXTENDED EDITION $3.99 $2.49 $9.99 PS4 TITANFALL 2 STANDARD EDITION $14.99 $5.99 $29.99 PS4 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS DELUXE EDITION $32.19 $25.19 $69.99 PS4 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS GOLD EDITION $49.99 $39.99 $99.99 PS4 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS STANDARD EDITION $25.79 $19.79 $59.99 PS4 TROPICO 5 $7.49 $4.49 $29.99 PS4 TUMBLESTONE $8.49 $5.99 $24.99 PS4 UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS 2 $25.79 $19.79 $59.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS 2 – DELUXE EDITION $32.19 $25.19 $69.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS 2 – GOLD EDITION $49.99 $39.99 $99.99 PS4 WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH $12.99 $10.99 $19.99 PS4 ZERO ESCAPE ZERO TIME DILEMMA $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 ZERO ESCAPE: THE NONARY GAMES $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 PS3 BLAZBLUE: CENTRAL FICTION $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO IV: THE COMPLETE EDITION $11.99 $8.99 $29.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & GREAT WHITE SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $30.59 $25.49 $50.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $48.99 $39.19 $97.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & WHALE SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $39.59 $32.39 $71.99 PS3 LIMBO $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS3 RED DEAD REDEMPTION AND UNDEAD NIGHTMARE COLLECTION $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 PS3 RED DEAD REDEMPTION: UNDEAD NIGHTMARE $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS3 TALES FROM THE BORDERLANDS – SEASON PASS $8.99 $7.49 $14.99 PS3 THE BRIDGE $3.39 $2.39 $9.99 PS VITA AXIOM VERGE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS VITA CRYPT OF THE NECRODANCER $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 PS VITA LIMBO $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS VITA SEVERED $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 PS VITA THE BRIDGE $3.39 $2.39 $9.99 PS VITA THREE FOURTHS HOME: EXTENDED EDITION $3.99 $2.49 $9.99 PS VITA YOMAWARI: NIGHT ALONE $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS VITA YOMAWARI: NIGHT ALONE / HTOLNIQ: THE FIREFLY DIARY $14.99 $11.99 $29.99 PS VITA ZERO ESCAPE: THE NONARY GAMES $19.99 $15.99 $39.99

