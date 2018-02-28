Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Gets Third Character Trailer - News

Koei Tecmo has released the third character trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. The trailer showcases Toon Link, Tetra, Medli, and Daphnes.



View it below:

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 22 in Japan and in North America and Europe this spring.

