Kirby: Star Allies Gets Overview Trailer - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for Kirby: Star Allies.



Here is an overview of the game:

The pink puff is back—in HD—and he’s not alone.

Kirby is back—and he’s finally on the Nintendo Switch console in HD! But this time, he’s not alone. Recruit enemies by hitting them with hearts and gather helpers for a party of up to four characters. On top of that, you can join with up to three friends for a different kind of team-up action!

Key Features:

The newest Kirby title comes to the Nintendo Switch console in HD.

Recruit up to three enemies as helpers by hitting them with hearts.

Returning copy abilities include, Sword, Fire, Water, Bomb, Broom and many more!

Imbue copy abilities with different elements, such as wind, water, fire and electricity, by borrowing or giving them to helpers to add more attack power, unleash powerful attacks, or solve puzzles.

Up to 4 players can join in with the horizontal Joy-Con™ controller configuration, or 8 Joy-Con with 4 Joy-Con Grips.

Kirby: Star Allies will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles