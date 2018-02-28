Splatoon 2 2.3.0 Update Out Now - News

posted 11 hours ago

Nintendo has released the 2.3.0 update for Splatoon 2. The update makes changes to the multiplayer, Rank, Salmon Run, Single Player, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Changes to Multiplayer

Made it more difficult for an issue to occur in which the camera would enter the terrain and the screen would momentarily go blank if the player repeatedly jumped with a wall at their back.

Fixed an issue in which the player would slow down for a moment when climbing some slopes while submerged.

Fixed an issue in which, when the sub weapon becomes available while recharging ink while submerged, the animation displayed on the Ink Tank would momentarily be displayed in the center of the stage only on the player’s screen.

Fixed an issue in which, when the player touched the barrier at the opponents’ starting point, the player would be repelled higher than intended or be able to jump while being repelled.

Reduced jump power when standing on a sponge that is the opponents’ team color.

Fixed a rare issue in which an Autobomb would pass through terrain when thrown into a corner.

Fixed an issue in which sub weapons, clams, or Power Clams would pass through terrain when thrown while clipping into a place where terrain and a fence touch.

Fixed an issue in which, when aiming at the edge of a Splash Wall or Brella with certain weapons, the reticle would display as if the shot wouldn’t hit, despite the fact that the shot would in fact hit.

Fixed an issue in which, when a shot was blocked by the barrier at the opponents’ starting point, walls on the other side of the barrier would actually be inked.

Fixed an issue in which, when a shot was blocked by a Splash Wall or Brella, the animation of the ink or shot disappearing would occur on the other side of the Splash Wall or Brella.

Fixed a rare issue in which a player would pass through when rolling towards an opponent’s Brella while using a Dualies-type weapon.

Fixed a rare issue in which, if a player’s Brella is destroyed the moment that it is opened, damage would not be properly dealt to that player’s Brella after that point.

Fixed an issue in which Brellas could go into the terrain when the player readied a Brella-type weapon and launched it while making contact with a corner of terrain.

Fixed an issue in which Sprinklers could not deal damage when placed partly inside of terrain.

Fixed an issue in which, when a player used Sprinklers in such a way that two land simultaneously, both Sprinklers would be active.

Fixed an issue in which ink from an Inkjet would not color the floor when the Inkjet was used in a place with a low ceiling.

Fixed an issue in which, when shots from Tenta Missles were firing on a place with a ceiling, the animation indicating where Tenta Missles would land would be shown for a moment on the ceiling.

Fixed an issue in which the Sting Ray would not ink the ground when fired towards the barrier of the opponents’ starting area.

Fixed an issue in which the player would go into the terrain if the player activated the Splashdown while near the tower fence and terrain.

Fixed an issue in which, when the player activated the Splashdown on certain terrain, the player would not land properly and become unable to control their character.

Fixed an issue in which, when the player activated the Splashdown on top of certain shapes of sponges, the player would go into the sponge.

Fixed an issue in which the player with the Baller could deal body damage to a player on the other side of a thin wall.

Fixed an issue in Splat Zones in which the penalty count display would disappear if the opponent took control of an area the moment that the penalty count reached zero.

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker in which two Rainmakers would appear in the stage if a disconnection occurred at a certain point in time.

Fixed a rare issue in Rainmaker in which the Rainmaker would not deal damage when shot at an opponent’s Splash Wall or Brella.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz in which the barrier would appear as if destroyed on some players’ screens if a player attempted to destroy it immediately before overtime ended, despite the match having ended before the barrier was destroyed.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz in which a clam basket stored in an elevated area would block a player’s field of vision.

Fixed an issue on Moray Towers in which the starting position of one side’s team would be slightly off-point.

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker on Port Mackerel in which a player could not submerge into some walls near the starting point even though they could be painted.

Changed the location of some Inkrails in Rainmaker on MakoMart making it so that they cannot be used to carry the Rainmaker to a high platform in your team’s base.

Made it so that the tops of shipping containers within Splat Zones are not counted towards zone control in Splat Zones on Walleye Warehouse.

Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in which a player climbing a pillar near the center of the map would pass through the terrain and fall.

Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in which, when the player throws something like the Suction Bomb at the edge of a glass roof, the bomb would go into the roof and get stuck.

Made it so that the top of exhibit displays within Splat Zones are not counted towards zone control in Splat Zones on Shellendorf Institute.

Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in which, if the player activated the Splashdown in a narrow place between a fence and terrain, the player would go into the terrain.

Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in which the player would be repelled in an unintended way when having moved into a narrow place between a fence and terrain.

Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in which bombs or bubbles from the Bubble Blower disappeared in an unnatural way around the central pond.

Slightly adjusted the position of the sign indicating the area where the Rainmaker can’t be carried on Arowana Mall in Rainmaker, making it more difficult for a player to get stuck between the path and the sign.

Fixed an issue on Arowana Mall in Rainmaker in which the Rainmaker would reappear inside terrain after the player holding the Rainmaker went beneath a high platform near the center and then lost the Rainmaker.

Fixed an issue on terrain that moves in Shifty Station which would occasionally move in a halting fashion.

Specifications for some of the main, sub, and special weapons have been changed. Click here for details Weapon Adjustment Aerospray MG

Aerospray RG Increased the number of drops of ink per shot. .52 Gal

.52 Gal Deco Reduced the amount of sway from the first shot, and extended the time that it takes to reach maximum sway when continuing to shoot. Jet Squelcher

Custom Jet Squelcher Reduced sway of shot immediately after jumping by roughly 20%. Clash Blaster Reduced interval between continuous shots from 22/60 of a sec. to 20/60 of a sec.

Adjusted the radius of inking and number of drops that rain down so that the inked area per unit shot doesn’t become too large as a result of the above-mentioned improvement to continuous shooting. L-3 Nozzlenose

L-3 Nozzlenose D Increased speed of shot speed by roughly 25% without changing shot distance. H-3 Nozzlenose Made it so that shot sway does not increase even when shooting immediately after a jump.

Expanded the size of area inked at point of impact. Carbon Roller Extended the distance at which maximum damage is dealt when landing an attack at the extent of a horizontal swing by roughly 35%. E-liter 4K

Custom E-liter 4K Increased speed of fully-charged shots by roughly 50% without changing shot distance. Mini Splatling Reduced the time until ink begins to refill after shooting by 10/60 of a sec. Hydra Splatling Extended the time that a shot continues by roughly 25%. Dual Squelcher Reduced shot sway by roughly 20% when firing the first shot from regular (weapon not readied) position. Undercover Brella Expanded overall ink range. Squid Beakon Made it so that the position of opponent players within the area of effect is displayed on all ally’s Turf Maps. Tenta Missiles Made it so that the player can press the ZL Button, enter Squid form, and move around in the period between readying the weapon and firing it. Inkjet Made it so the player can change direction of movement more quickly than before. Baller Made it so the player can change direction of movement more quickly than before.

Specifications for points required for some specials have been changed. Click here for details Weapon Adjustment Custom Splattershot Jr. 190 >180 .96 Gal 200 >190 Gold Dynamo Roller 200 >190 Splat Roller

Hero Roller Replica 170 >180 Slosher Deco 190 >200

Changes to Rank Fixed an issue in Ranked Battle in which, if there was a difference in player numbers from before a match began, it would not be judged as an unfair match.

Changes to Salmon Run Made it so that “Hazard Level MAX!!” is displayed when starting a job if the stage hazard level is at the maximum level. In online Salmon Run, the title and rank of the crew affect the stage hazard level. Fixed a rare issue in which a Splat Bomb thrown into the mouth of a Flyfish would not explode, doing no damage. Fixed an issue in which, if the player jumped when a Maws attacked, the attack would not do any damage. Fixed a rare issue in which, even though a Steel Eel was defeated, the torso hit detection would remain in that spot. Fixed an issue in which the vertical swing of a Roller would ink an unintended shape when the 4 players had a certain weapon arrangement. Fixed a rare issue in which a Flyfish would go into the terrain when difficulty was high. Fixed an issue in which Smallfry would remain in the next wave after clearing a Griller event. Fixed a rare issue in which the egg basket wouldn’t appear after the wave started. Fixed an issue when working in a crew with a friend in which, despite both friends having the same title, the player would be treated as having supported a player with a lower title, therefore not raising the player’s rank even though the job was completed.



Made it so that more Rank can be carried over at the start of the next job when the player has the title of Profreshional and a Rank of 100 or higher. Click here for details Current Title & Rank Next Title & Rank Profreshional 100～199 Profreshional 100 Profreshional 200～299 Profreshional 200 Profreshional 300～399 Profreshional 300 Profreshional 400～999 Profreshional 400

Changes to Single Player Fixed an issue in which the player would be pushed out by the tip of an Inkfurler and go through terrain. Fixed an issue in which the player would pass through terrain and fall if a crate hidden in ink appeared in the same location as the player. Fixed an issue in which an Octoballer would not take damage from other attacks while being damaged by an Ink Storm. Fixed an issue in which the player would fall outside of terrain immediately after respawning when defeated at a specific point in time on Stage 24.

Other Changes Fixed an issue when taking photos with amiibo on multiplayer stages in which several camera positions on several stages would cause the player’s feet to go into the terrain or float above the floor. Fixed an issue in which part of the boy’s hair would not be displayed correctly when the Squid Clip-Ons or Dust Blocker 2000 were equipped. Fixed an issue in Spectator mode in which the hit animation would not display correctly when viewing from a player’s perspective and that player hit an opponent’s Brella. Fixed an issue in Spectator mode in which some objects would become transparent when viewing from a player’s perspective. Fixed an issue in which the number of disconnects in the last 50 matches increased in SplatNet 2 when joining a Private Battle as a spectating player. Fixed an issue in which the screen would darken unnaturally depending on camera position and direction in the firing range.



Splatoon 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

