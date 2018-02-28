Fate/Extella Link Gets Medusa, Artoria Pendragon, and Lu Bu Fengxia Gameplay Trailers - News

Marvelous has released three new short gameplay trailers for Fate/Extella Link of JMedusa, Artoria Pendragon, and Lu Bu Fengxia.

View them below:

Fate/Extella Link will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7.

