Song of Memories Now Available for Steam

posted 11 hours ago

Future Tech Lab has released Song of Memories on Windows PC via Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

recious Moments That Can Never Return

Although there has been a global pandemic due to an unknown virus, the protagonist spends his days happily surrounded by six beautiful classmates. Little does he know of the fate that awaits him… The “common route” which is the first half of the game, is filled with plenty of happy and romantic events! Enjoy happy moments with the heroines. Over 100 common events including dates and a swimming pool event!

An Epic Fully Animated Adventure Game

Unlike no other adventure game in the past, this game features the 2D animation tool “E-mote” which provides full animation in all dialogue scenes and cut scenes, making it feel like you were watching an anime. Additionally, the entire massive scenario is voiced completely (including the protagonist) and features detailed reactions by all the characters, making players want to watch all the lines of dialogue without skipping them.

Over 30 Songs Included in the Game!

This game features over 30 songs within the production. There are 2 opening theme songs and 6 ending theme songs, all sung by a colorful cast of voice actors who play the parts of the heroines. The 3D battle system features rhythm game attributes in which you select characters from the fictional girl group “Dream 4 You” to create different combinations for the battle songs.

Languages

Japanese

Chinese (Traditional / Simplified)

English / French (Coming soon)

