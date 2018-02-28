Archaeological Adventure Game Heaven’s Vault Announced for PS4, PC - News

Developer Inkle has announced archaeological adventure game, Heaven’s Vault, for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Uncover a forgotten past and decipher a lost language in this open-world narrative adventure game.

Join archaeologist Aliya Elasra and her robot sidekick Six as they investigate The Nebula, an ancient network of scattered moons.

Discover lost sites, freely explore ancient ruins and translate inscriptions to reveal the secrets of the Nebula’s past.

Decipher an entire hieroglyphic language in a puzzle mechanic with a unique narrative twist: every inscription you find has a meaning, and the translations you choose feed back into story, changing Aliya’s ideas about what she’s found. But be warned – you won’t ever be sure if your translations are correct.

The game has a non-linear design that allows you to approach the story in any order; backed up by inkle’s narrative engine, ink, which remembers every choice you make and every path you follow – and every path you don’t – and feeds that into what happens next.

A diverse cast of characters will react to everything you say, and change their approach depending on how you treat them. Some are kind, some are cautious, and others are out to con you – you have been warned!

Key Features:

Totally unique art style, blending beautiful 3D environments and hand-drawn 2D art.

Learn and translate the ancient language of the Ancients.

Interact with a large cast of characters who remember everything you say.

Journey through an open world where every action counts.

Sail on the rivers of the Nebula – and into its depths.

Be a thief, an explorer, a detective, a seeker, a savior, a rogue…

