The Alliance Alive Demo Out Now in North America, March 1 in Europe - News

posted 12 hours ago

Publisher Atlus has released a demo for The Alliance Alive on the Nintendo eShop in North America. It will release in Europe on March 1.





Here is an overview of the demo:

In the demo, you’ll be able to experience the very first steps of Galil and Azura’s adventure as they set out from The Rain Realm in search of a blue sky and get a taste of The Alliance Alive’s unique turn-based battle system. Additionally, if you complete the demo, you’ll earn a bonus of up to 4,000 Talent Points to help build up your characters’ abilities quickly once you start your adventure in the full game!



The Alliance Alive will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on March 27 in North America and Europe. It is currently available in Japan.

