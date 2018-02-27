Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Demo Out Now in the West - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 503 Views
Sega has released the Yakuza 6: The Song of Life demo inn the North America and Europe on the PlayStation Store. The demo is 36.53 GB.
Here is an overview:
How far will you go for family? Hoping to quietly settle down after a brief stint in prison, reformed yakuza Kazuma Kiryu returns to find danger surrounding the lives of those he values most.
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 17 in North America and Europe.
Buying it day one, but will probably play Yakuza 0 and Kiwami first. Gonna have to avoid spoilers for quite a while.
Should be easy enough to avoid spoilers for a Yakuza game, unfortunately they're not as popular as they should be, so can't see too many people talking about it unless you're specifically looking for Yakuza 6 stuff, lol.
Yeah, that's true. I've successfully avoided spoilers for much more popular games for extended periods of time, so this shouldn't be difficult. Still have to exercise some caution though. Mostly common sense stuff.
Just try not to google search anything about it, the auto complete thing can have MAJOR spoilers in the list, lol
Wow, I'll try it out. I've never played the Yakuza games. Is it a good beat em up if ya liked Streets of Rage???
It's difficult to say. Streets of Rage is more action oriented and paced. Yakuza is an RPG with the focus on the story and RPG elements. The fight are random enounters with a fw thugs as you get to places to complete your quests.
The combat is WAY better than Streets Of Rage imo. The variety of attacks and level of brutality is almost hilarious.
Holy...is this the whole game already?
You mean the file size of the demo? It is pretty big isn't it?
Actually, it WAS! Somebody at Sega screwed up, and the demo allegedly didn't stop when it should. A couple buddies of mine even earned Trophies for it.
Damn, just got Kiwami today, gonna have to be quick.
