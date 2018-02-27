Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Demo Out Now in the West - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sega has released the Yakuza 6: The Song of Life demo inn the North America and Europe on the PlayStation Store. The demo is 36.53 GB.

Here is an overview:

How far will you go for family? Hoping to quietly settle down after a brief stint in prison, reformed yakuza Kazuma Kiryu returns to find danger surrounding the lives of those he values most.



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 17 in North America and Europe.

