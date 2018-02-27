Chrono Trigger now available for Steam - News

Square Enix has released Chrono Trigger for PC via Steam for $14.99.

Here is an overview of features of the PC version:

Two Extra Dungeons – Includes the mysterious “Dimensional Vortex” dungeon and “Lost Sanctum” dungeon that first appeared in the Nintendo DS and mobile releases.

– Includes the mysterious “Dimensional Vortex” dungeon and “Lost Sanctum” dungeon that first appeared in the Nintendo DS and mobile releases. Chrono Trigger Limited Edition – Those that purchase the Steam version until April 2, 2018 will receive the following digital bonuses for free: An enchanting and specially edited digital song file containing a medley of five songs: “Far Off Promise,” “Wind Scene,” “Battle with Magus,” “Corridors of Time,” and “Chrono Trigger.” Composer Yasunori Mitsuda’s digital liner notes. A collection of six stunning PC wallpapers in varying sizes.

– Those that purchase the Steam version until April 2, 2018 will receive the following digital bonuses for free: Updated Graphics and Sound – While keeping the atmosphere of the original, this version features optimized visuals designed for modern PCs and a re-recorded soundtrack under the supervision of original composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

– While keeping the atmosphere of the original, this version features optimized visuals designed for modern PCs and a re-recorded soundtrack under the supervision of original composer Yasunori Mitsuda. Updated Controls – Optimized PC experience that supports both controller and mouse/keyboard configuration.

– Optimized PC experience that supports both controller and mouse/keyboard configuration. New Autosave Feature – Automatically saves while still featuring the original title’s Save Point function.

