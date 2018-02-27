Wild Guns Reloaded Launches for Switch in April in North America - News

Publisher Natsume announced Wild Guns Reloaded will launch for the Nintendo Switch in April in North America for $29.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Wild Guns Reloaded is a fast-paced gallery style shooter mixing the Wild West with steampunk. Players can play as Clint, Annie, two new characters, or all together in multiplayer action! Each can jump, dive and roll to get out of the way of the barrage of bullets enemies let fly – or shoot them down with their own gun!

In Wild Guns Reloaded, Annie has tracked down the famed bounty hunter Clint to get revenge on the Kid gang. With eight stages, each with three zones, there’s plenty of bad robots to blast away. With a true arcade game feel, Wild Guns was the first sci-fi western to arrive on home consoles and, to this day, there really isn’t any other game like it!

The Switch version offers new game modes, such as Beginner Mode. Now, newcomers can play the arcade-style shooter with unlimited lives! And in contrast to Beginner Mode, Boss Rush: Time Attack was created for Wild Guns veterans. For the hardest of the hardcore, Boss Rush: Time Attack mode lets players take on all the bosses in the game, one right after the other! How far can you get?!

Wild Guns Reloaded is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



